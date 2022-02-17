FLORENCE REN

THE FLORENCE ELECTRICITY DEPARTMENT’S GIS TEAM HAS CREATED A NEW LOCATION BASED WEB APPLICATION THAT WILL ALLOW YOU TO REPORT AN ISSUE WITH A STREETLIGHT, SECURITY LIGHT, OR TRAFFIC LIGHT MORE EFFICIENTLY THAN CALLING THEIR OFFICE. THIS WEB APPLICATION WILL BE AVAILABLE ON THEIR SOCIAL MEDIA FEEDS AND THEIR WEBSITE. FOR MORE INFORMATION GO TO FLORENCE AL DOT ORG.

