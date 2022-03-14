THE FLORENCE INDIAN MOUND MUSEUM IS CONTINUING THEIR SERIES OF CHILDREN’S PROGRAMS WHERE STUDENTS CAN EXPLORE THE EARLY HISTORY OF THE SHOALS THROUGH HANDS-ON LEARNING EXERCISES. THE PROGRAMS COVER A WIDE RANGE OF TOPICS WITHIN NATIVE AMERICAN HISTORY AND CULTURE AND ARE AIMED AT AN ELEMENTARY LEVEL AGE GROUP. EACH PROGRAM WILL HAVE A CREATIVE COMPONENT WITH HANDS-ON LEARNING, AND ALL EVENTS ARE FREE. MARCH’S PROGRAM WILL FOCUS ON NATIVE PLANTS AND SEASONAL CHANGES. STUDENTS WILL LEARN ABOUT NATIVE PLANTS AND THEIR USES AND PARTICIPATE IN AN OUTDOOR ACTIVITY. THE PROGRAM WILL TAKE PLACE SATURDAY, MARCH 19TH AT 10 AM. FOR MORE INFORMATION CALL 256-760-6427.
