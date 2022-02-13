THE FLORENCE INDIAN MOUND MUSEUM WILL HOST A SERIES OF CHILDREN’S PROGRAMS WHERE STUDENTS CAN EXPLORE THE EARLY HISTORY OF THE SHOALS THROUGH HANDS-ON LEARNING EXERCISES. THE PROGRAMS WILL COVER A WIDE RANGE OF TOPICS WITHIN NATIVE AMERICAN HISTORY AND CULTURE AND ARE AIMED AT AN ELEMENTARY LEVEL AGE GROUP. EACH PROGRAM WILL HAVE A CREATIVE COMPONENT WITH HANDS-ON LEARNING, AND ALL EVENTS ARE FREE. ON SATURDAY A PROGRAM ON POTTERY WILL TAKE PLACE AT 10 AND WILL FOCUS ON NATIVE AMERICAN POTTERY AND WILL EXPLORE WOODLAND AND MISSISSIPPIAN PERIOD POTTERY FORMS. VISIT FLORENCE AL MUSEUMS DOT COM FOR MORE INFORMATION.
Latest News
- Florence Indian Mound Museum Children's Series Continues
- Pulaski Board of Mayor and Aldermen to Meet for Work Session
- Wayne County Building and Water Committees to Meet
- Mt. Pleasant Commission Scheduled to Meet Tuesday
- Local 4-HERS Advance to State Competition
- USDA Extends Dairy Margin Coverage Program Deadline
- Downtown Lawrenceburg Executive Addresses Rotary Club
- Mark Wayne Hughes, Sr.
Currently in Lawrenceburg
18°
Clear
45° / 18°
5 AM
18°
6 AM
18°
7 AM
18°
8 AM
22°
9 AM
26°
Most Popular
Articles
- From the Desk of Lawrence County Executive Council TR Williams - Summertown Fire Chief
- Updated Cases of COVID in Tennessee
- Mark Wayne Hughes, Sr.
- Louis Fuqua, Jr
- Christopher Lee Wallace
- Beverly Young Bass
- Dennis Eugene May, Jr
- Letter from Lawrence County Schools Director to Faculty, Students and Parents
- Jonathan Lee Alsup II
- Downtown Lawrenceburg Executive Addresses Rotary Club
© Copyright 2022 Radio 7 Media, 1212 N. Locust Ave., Lawrenceburg, TN | Privacy Policy
Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.