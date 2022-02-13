NEWS

THE FLORENCE INDIAN MOUND MUSEUM WILL HOST A SERIES OF CHILDREN’S PROGRAMS WHERE STUDENTS CAN EXPLORE THE EARLY HISTORY OF THE SHOALS THROUGH HANDS-ON LEARNING EXERCISES. THE PROGRAMS WILL COVER A WIDE RANGE OF TOPICS WITHIN NATIVE AMERICAN HISTORY AND CULTURE AND ARE AIMED AT AN ELEMENTARY LEVEL AGE GROUP. EACH PROGRAM WILL HAVE A CREATIVE COMPONENT WITH HANDS-ON LEARNING, AND ALL EVENTS ARE FREE. ON SATURDAY A PROGRAM ON POTTERY WILL TAKE PLACE AT 10 AND WILL FOCUS ON NATIVE AMERICAN POTTERY AND WILL EXPLORE WOODLAND AND MISSISSIPPIAN PERIOD POTTERY FORMS. VISIT FLORENCE AL MUSEUMS DOT COM FOR MORE INFORMATION.  

Recommended for you