NEWS

THE FLORENCE INDIAN MOUND MUSEUM IS EXCITED TO HOST “STORYTIME AT THE MUSEUM,” EACH THURSDAY MORNING FROM 9 TO 10 AM, STARTING ON JULY 6, 2023. CHILDREN AGES 2-6 ARE INVITED TO PARTICIPATE IN AN INTERACTIVE STORYTIME WITH NATIVE AMERICAN STORIES AND LITERATURE. THIS PROGRAM IS SPONSORED BY THE CITY OF FLORENCE DEPARTMENT OF ARTS AND MUSEUMS. THE FLORENCE INDIAN MOUND MUSEUM IS LOCATED AT 1028 SOUTH COURT STREET, FLORENCE, AL AND IS OPEN, TUESDAY - SATURDAY FROM 10:00 A.M. TO 4:00 P.M., AND SUNDAY, 1:00 P.M. TO 4 P.M. CALL 256-760-6427 FOR MORE INFORMATION.

