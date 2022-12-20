FLORENCE MUNICIPAL COURT IS ONLY GOING TO BE OPEN FOR TWO MORE DAYS IN 2022. IF YOU HAVE ACTIVE WARRANTS WITH FLORENCE CITY YOU CAN COME TAKE CARE OF THEM ON TODAY AT 8AM AND 1PM OR ON THURSDAY AT 8AM. THE NEXT COURT DAY WILL NOT BE UNTIL JANUARY 10, 2023 AT 8AM. COURT ENDS WHEN THE LAST CASE IS HEARD BY THE JUDGE SO DO NOT BE LATE! YOU CAN CHECK TO SEE IF YOU HAVE ACTIVE WARRANTS WITH THE FLORENCE POLICE DEPARTMENT GO TO FLORENCE AL DOT ORG.

Recommended for you