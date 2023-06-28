NEWS

OFFICIALS WITH THE FLORENCE POLICE DEPARTMENT HAVE TAKEN TO SOCIAL MEDIA TO ALERT RESIDENTS OF A SCAM THEY HAVE RECEIVED SEVERAL REPORTS REGARDING PHONE CALLS FROM SOMEONE CLAIMING TO BE PART OF THE FLORENCE POLICE DEPARTMENT. THIS INDIVIDUAL IS ADVISING PEOPLE THAT THEY HAVE ACTIVE WARRANTS WITH THE FLORENCE POLICE DEPARTMENT AND THAT THEY CAN PAY THEIR FINE OVER THE PHONE. FLORENCE POLICE DEPARTMENT WILL NEVER ADVISE YOU TO PAY FINES OVER THE PHONE. DO NOT FALL FOR THIS SCAM AND STAY SAFE. IF YOU HAVE ANY CONCERNS ABOUT FLORENCE POLICE DEPARTMENT CALLING YOU, PLEASE CALL OUR DESK AT 256-760-2728.

Recommended for you