THE FLORENCE POLICE DEPARTMENT ARRESTED A THOMAS EUGENE ARMSTEAD ON THURSDAY FOR 14 COUNTS OF TRANSMITTING OBSCENE MATERIAL TO A CHILD. ARMSTEAD IS ACCUSED OF SENDING MULTIPLE OBSCENE VIDEOS AND IMAGES TO A JUVENILE THROUGH SNAPCHAT FROM JULY 2022 TO FEBRUARY 2023. ON NOVEMBER 22ND, ARMSTEAD REQUESTED A PHOTO FROM A JUVENILE ASKING FOR A NUDE IMAGE KNOWING THAT THE PERSON HE WAS CONTACTING WAS A JUVENILE. THIS RESULTED IN AN ADDITIONAL CHARGE OF SOLICITATION OF THE PRODUCTION OF CHILD PORNOGRAPHY. ARMSTEAD IS CURRENTLY BEING HELD ON A 750,000 BOND.

