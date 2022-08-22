FLORENCE POLICE DEPARTMENT

THE FLORENCE POLICE DEPARTMENT IS SEEKING THE PUBLIC’S HELP IN LOCATING A KIDDNAPPING SUSPECT WHO FLED FROM OFFICERS LAST WEEK. THE TIMES DAILY REPORTS, NICHOLAS PIERRE BOUDOIN, 26, OF FLORENCE IS WANTED ON A CHARGE OF FIRST-DEGREE KIDNAPPING FROM AN ISSUE INVOLVING A FAMILY MEMBER. ANYONE WITH INFORMATION IS ENCOURAGED TO CONTACT THE FLORENCE POLICE DEPARTMENT AT 256-760-6500, OR THE MUSCLE SHOALS POLICE DEPARTMENT AT 256-383-6746.

