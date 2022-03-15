THE CITY OF FLORENCE POLICE DEPARTMENT HAS RELEASED THEIR ANNUAL INTERNAL AFFAIRS REPORT FOR 2021. IN 2021 THERE WERE A TOTAL OF 8 COMPLAINTS AGAINST OFFICERS AND EMPLOYEES OF THE FLORENCE POLICE DEPARTMENT. THERE WERE 13 LESS COMPLAINTS FILED IN 2021 THAN 2020 AND ALL WERE HANDLED USING THE SAME PROCEDURE OF REPORTING AN DOCUMENTATION REGARDLESS OF THE SERIOUSNESS OF THE ALLEGED VIOLATION. THE FLORENCE POLICE DEPARTMENT ENCOURAGES THE PUBLIC TO CALL OR VISIT THE DEPARTMENT IF THEY ARE IN ANY SITUATION WHERE THEY FEEL THEY HAVE BEEN TREATED UNFAIRLY.
Florence Police Department Releases Annual Internal Affairs Report
Latest News
- Peggy Jean Fleming
- Mary Ruth Kessler
- Brian Keith Gillespie
- Crossroad Fire Department Spring Fish Fry - 3/26
- Lawrence County Commission's Utility Committee Meeting -3/24
- Red Cross Blood Donation Opportunities
- Florence Police Department Releases Annual Internal Affairs Report
- Area Athletes Recognized for Miss and Mr Basketball
Currently in Lawrenceburg
54°
Cloudy
63° / 49°
2 AM
54°
3 AM
54°
4 AM
54°
5 AM
54°
6 AM
53°
Most Popular
Articles
- One Person Killed in Fatal Car Crash in Lawrence County
- Updated Information Surrounding Death of 3-Year-Old Elkton Minor
- Updated Cases of Covid in Tennessee
- Tennessee Highway Patrol Roadside Safety Checkpoints on Friday
- Colbert County Resident Arrested in Florence on Trafficking Stolen Identities
- Death Investigation Underway in Giles County
- Two Arrested Following Shots Fired Call in Florence
- Body Discovered at David Crockett State Park
- School Related Incidents in Maury County
- Lawrence County Sheriff's Office Stats for February
© Copyright 2022 Radio 7 Media, 1212 N. Locust Ave., Lawrenceburg, TN | Privacy Policy
Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.