FLORENCE POLICE DEPARTMENT

THE CITY OF FLORENCE POLICE DEPARTMENT HAS RELEASED THEIR ANNUAL INTERNAL AFFAIRS REPORT FOR 2021. IN 2021 THERE WERE A TOTAL OF 8 COMPLAINTS AGAINST OFFICERS AND EMPLOYEES OF THE FLORENCE POLICE DEPARTMENT. THERE WERE 13 LESS COMPLAINTS FILED IN 2021 THAN 2020 AND ALL WERE HANDLED USING THE SAME PROCEDURE OF REPORTING AN DOCUMENTATION REGARDLESS OF THE SERIOUSNESS OF THE ALLEGED VIOLATION. THE FLORENCE POLICE DEPARTMENT ENCOURAGES THE PUBLIC TO CALL OR VISIT THE DEPARTMENT IF THEY ARE IN ANY SITUATION WHERE THEY FEEL THEY HAVE BEEN TREATED UNFAIRLY.

