FLORENCE PD

THE FLORENCE POLICE DEPARTMENT IS SEEKING THE PUBLIC’S HELP IN LOCATING A WANTED PERSON. SHONE DERRAL WHITE IS WANTED FOR MULTIPLE DOMESTIC VIOLENCE OFFENSES. ANYONE WITH INFORMATION REGARDING THE WHEREABOUTS OF SHONE DERRAL WHITE IS ENCOUARGED TO CONTACT THE FLORENCE POLICE DEPARTMENT AT 256-760-6610.

