FLORENCE PD

THE FLORENCE POLICE DEPARTMENT IS SEEKING THE PUBLIC’S HELP IN LOCATING A MISSING JUVENILE. VICTORIA MCDONALD WAS REPORTED MISSING ON TUESDAY AND WAS LAST SEEN IN THE AREA OF VILLAGE PARC APARTMENTS IN FLORENCE. ANYONE WITH INFORMATION SURROUNDING THE WHEREABOUTS OF VICTORIA MCDONALD IS ENCOURAGED TO CONTACT THE FLORENCE POLCIE DEPARTMENT AT 256-760-6504.

