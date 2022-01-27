THE FLORENCE POLICE DEPARTMENT IS SEEKING THE PUBLIC’S HELP IN LOCATING A MISSING JUVENILE. VICTORIA MCDONALD WAS REPORTED MISSING ON TUESDAY AND WAS LAST SEEN IN THE AREA OF VILLAGE PARC APARTMENTS IN FLORENCE. ANYONE WITH INFORMATION SURROUNDING THE WHEREABOUTS OF VICTORIA MCDONALD IS ENCOURAGED TO CONTACT THE FLORENCE POLCIE DEPARTMENT AT 256-760-6504.
Florence Police Department Seeking Public's Help in Locating Missing Juvenile
-
- Updated
Latest News
- Sheila Rene Stricklin
- From the Desk of Lawrence County Executive TR Williams - Grant Brings Time-, Money-Saving Technology to Our Courts
- Gum Springs Baptist Church Summer Youth Camp
- City of Lawrenceburg Seeking Qualified Applicants for Part Time Reserve Firefighters
- Applications Being Accepted for Lawrence County Sheriff's Office Citizen's Police Academy
- Gene Howard Robertson
- Sammie Junior Engel
- Mildred Louise Blankenship
Currently in Lawrenceburg
40°
Cloudy
52° / 23°
10 PM
39°
11 PM
37°
12 AM
35°
1 AM
31°
2 AM
31°
Most Popular
Articles
- Updated Cases of COVID in Tennessee
- Lawrence County Native Named Miss Teen Alabama
- Student Dies in Fatal Crash at Mt. Pleasant High School
- Loretto Man to Serve 40 Years for Rape of a Child
- Dorothy Lee Harris Glass
- Vehicle Stolen Early Monday Morning in Lawrence County
- Robert Lee Smith
- William Holden
- Thomas Edward White
- Kennon Eugene Brewer
© Copyright 2022 Radio 7 Media, 1212 N. Locust Ave., Lawrenceburg, TN | Privacy Policy
Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.