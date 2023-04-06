NEWS

THE FLORENCE POLICE DEPARTMENT IS SEEKING THE PUBLIC’S HELP IN LOCATING AUTUMN TAYLOR JONES. JONES WAS LAST SEEN ON MARCH 23RD LEAVING THE AREA OF SEVEN POINTS IN FLORENCE AND HAS NOT RETURNED. HER DIRECTION OF TRAVEL IS UNKNOWN. AUTUMN TAYLOR JONES IS DESCRIBED AS A WHITE FEMALE, APPROX 5 FOOT 8 INCHES TALL AND WEIGHS 200 POUNDS. SHE HAS HAZEL COLORED EYES AND BLUE HAIR. ANYONE WITH INFORMATION SURROUNDING THE WHEREABOUTS OF AUTUMN TAYLOR JONES IS ENCOURAGED TO CONTACT THE FLORENCE POLICE DEPARTMENT.

