THE FLORENCE POLICE DEPARTMENT IS SEEKING THE PUBLIC’S HELP IN LOCATING AUTUMN TAYLOR JONES. JONES WAS LAST SEEN ON MARCH 23RD LEAVING THE AREA OF SEVEN POINTS IN FLORENCE AND HAS NOT RETURNED. HER DIRECTION OF TRAVEL IS UNKNOWN. AUTUMN TAYLOR JONES IS DESCRIBED AS A WHITE FEMALE, APPROX 5 FOOT 8 INCHES TALL AND WEIGHS 200 POUNDS. SHE HAS HAZEL COLORED EYES AND BLUE HAIR. ANYONE WITH INFORMATION SURROUNDING THE WHEREABOUTS OF AUTUMN TAYLOR JONES IS ENCOURAGED TO CONTACT THE FLORENCE POLICE DEPARTMENT.
Florence Police Department Seeking Public's Help in Locating Missing Person
-
- Updated
Latest News
Currently in Lawrenceburg
49°
Cloudy
61° / 49°
9 PM
50°
10 PM
49°
11 PM
49°
12 AM
49°
1 AM
48°
Most Popular
Articles
- Lawrenceburg Man Dies in Fatal Motor Vehicle Crash
- Lawrenceburg Man Arrested for Sexual Exploitation of a Minor
- Search Warrant in Muscle Shoals
- One Person Injured in MVA Wednesday in Lawrenceburg
- Lawrence County Woman Faces Drug Charges
- Murder Investigation Underway in Lawrence County
- One Person Killed Five Injured in Fatal Crash over the Weekend
- TWRA reports on CWD in deer
- Mule Day Parade Route and Road Closures
- Robert Glenn Ray
© Copyright 2023 Radio 7 Media 1212 N. Locust Ave.,, Lawrenceburg, TN | Privacy Policy
Powered by BLOX Content Management System from BLOX Digital.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.