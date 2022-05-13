THE FLORENCE POLICE DEPARTMENT IS SEEKING THE PUBLIC’S HELP IN LOCATING A WANTED PERSON. CHIEKO DEMARICO BODDIE IS WANTED FOR MULTIPLE DOMESTIC VIOLENCE CRIMINAL CHARGES. IF YOU OR SOMEONE YOU KNOW HAS ANY INFORMATION ON HIS WHEREABOUTS PLEASE CONTACT THE FLORENCE POLICE DEPARTMENT AT 256-760-6610
Florence Police Department Seeking Public's Help in Locating Wanted Person
