FLORENCE PD

THE CITY OF FLORENCE IS SEEKING QUALIFIED APPLICANTS FOR THE POSITION OF COMMUNICATIONS OFFICER FOR THE FLORENCE POLICE DEPARTMENT LOCATED AT 702 SOUTH COURT STREET IN FLORENCE. PAY RANGE IS BETWEEN $32,456 AND $43,201 ANNUALLY. DEADLINE TO SUBMIT IS JANUARY 23RD.  FOR MORE INFORMATION GO TO GOVERNMENT JOBS DOT COM.

Recommended for you