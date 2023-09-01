NEWS

THE FLORENCE POLICE DEPARTMENT TOOK TO SOCIAL MEDIA ON THURSDAY TO REPORT THAT THEY ARE AWARE OF THE SEVERAL FACEBOOK POSTS CONCERNING SUSPICIOUS ACTIVITY IN THE TARGET SHOPPING CENTER PARKING LOT. POLICE DID RESPONDED TO AN INCIDENT CONCERNING A SUSPICIOUS MALE APPROACHING A VEHICLE ON WEDNESDAY AT APPROXIMATELY 7:04PM. IF YOU WERE IN THE AREA OF TARGET SHOPPING CENTER PARKING LOT AT APPROXIMATELY 7:00PM ON 8/30/23 AND SAW SOMETHING OUT OF THE ORDINARY PLEASE CALL DETECTIVE JACKSON AT 256-760-6557.

