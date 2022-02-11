THE FLORENCE POLICE DEPARTMENT IS SEEKING THE PUBLIC'S HELP IN LOCATING TWO WANTED SUBJECTS. HORTENSIA BULLS AND JAMES SCHUMACHER ARE WANTED FOR MULTIPLE DOMESTIC VIOLENCE OFFENSES. IF YOU OR SOMEONE YOU KNOW HAS ANY INFORMATION ON THEIR WHERE ABOUTS PLEASE CONTACT THE FLORENCE POLICE DEPARTMENT AT 256-760-6610 OR SEND US A FACEBOOK MESSAGE.
