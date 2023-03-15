NEWS

ON TUESDAY NIGHT AT APPROXIMATELY 10:40 P.M., FLORENCE EMERGENCY PERSONNEL RESPONDED TO VETERANS DRIVE AND SOUTH ONEAL STREET TO REPORT A TRAFFIC CRASH INVOLVING A PEDESTRIAN. OFFICERS WITH THE FLORENCE POLICE DEPARTMENT ARRIVED AS THE DRIVER, A 44-YEAR-OLD MALE FROM FLORENCE, SPOKE TO 911. WHEN EMERGENCY CREWS ARRIVED, THEY IMMEDIATELY BEGAN PROVIDING MEDICAL CARE. THE VICTIM, WENDY PRICE, 56, OF FLORENCE, WAS TRANSPORTED TO NORTH ALABAMA MEDICAL CENTER, WHERE SHE SUCCUMBED TO INJURIES FROM THE CRASH. THE VEHICLE’S DRIVER WAS UNINJURED.

Recommended for you