THE FLORENCE POLICE ARE INVESTING A SHOOTING INCIDENT THAT OCCURRED SUNDAY JUST BEFORE 7 PM IN THE AREA OF THE WALMARTON HOUGH ROAD. ONE PERSON WAS TREATED ON THE SCENE BY EMS. DETECTIVES ARE SPEAKING WITH EVERYONE WHO IS BELIEVED TO BE INVOLVED IN THE INCIDENT. NO BYSTANDERS WERE INJURED AND THERE WAS NO ADDITIONAL THREAT TO THE COMMUNITY. ADDITIONAL INFORMATION WILL BE RELEASED WHEN IT BECOMES AVAILABLE.
