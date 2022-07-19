FLORENCE PD

THE FLORENCE POLICE DEPARTMENT IS SEEKING THE PUBLIC’S HELP WITH INFORMATION SURROUNDING MULTIPLE VEHICLE BURGLARIES IN THE AREA OF COX CREEK PARKWAY BETWEEN CHISHOLM AND CLOVERDALE ROAD. WITH ASSISTANCE FROM PATROL, A SUSPECT WAS DEVELOPED AS RYAN JEFFREY HALL, 37, FROM FLORENCE. A SEARCH WARRANT WAS EXEXCUTED ON HALL’S VEHICLE AND BURLESON STREET RESIDENCE. HALL WAS ARRESTED AND CHARGED WITH UNLAWFUL BREAKING AND ENTERING OF A MOTOR VEHICLE AND THEFT OF PROPERTY SECOND DEGREE WITH A BOND OF $17,500. ANYONE WITH INFORMATION SURROUNDING THE BURGLARIES IS ENCOURAGED TO CONTACT THE FLORENCE POLICE DEPARTMENT.

Recommended for you