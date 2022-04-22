THE FLORENCE POLICE DEPARTMENT IS SEEKING THE PUBLIC’S HELP IN LOCATING A MISSING PERSON. TERESA SHOOK RENE HENDRIX, 52, WAS REPORTED MISSING BY HER FAMILY IN FEBRUARY. SINCE THEN, FLORENCE POLICE DEPARTMENT HAS FOLLOWED UP ON SEVERAL LEADS, BUT WE HAVE BEEN UNABLE TO LOCATE HER. SHE IS HOMELESS AND IS KNOWN TO FREQUENT THE DOWNTOWN AREA OF FLORENCE. IF YOU HAVE ANY INFORMATION ABOUT TERESA’S WHEREABOUTS, PLEASE CONTACT DETECTIVE HEIN AT 256-760-6583 OR FLORENCE POLICE DISPATCH AT 256-760-6610.
