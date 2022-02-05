THE FLORENCE POLICE DEPARTMENT IS SEEKING THE PUBLIC'S HELP IN LOCATING A MISSING PERSON. ON SEPTEMBER 1ST, TERESA SHOOK HENDRIX LEFT THE AREA OF PARK STREET IN FLORENCE AND HAS NOT RETURNED. SHE WAS REPORTED MISSING ON THURSDAY AND HER DIRECTION OF TRAVEL IS UNKNOWN. ANYONE WITH INFORMATION REGARDING THE WHEREABOUTS OF TERESA SHOOK HENDRIX IS ENCOURAGED TO CONTACT THE FLORENCE POLICE DEPARTMENT AT 256-760-6610.
