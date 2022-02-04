THE FLORENCE POLICE DEPARTMENT IS SEEKING THE PUBLIC'S HELP IN LOCATING TWO WANTED PERSONS. ROY HOUSTON WILLIAMS AND EARNEST JAMES JACKSON ARE WANTED FOR MULTIPLE DOMESTIC VIOLENCE OFFENSES. IF YOU OR SOMEONE YOU KNOW HAS ANY INFORMATION ON THEIR WHEREABOUTS PLEASE CONTACT THE FLORENCE POLICE DEPARTMENT.
Florence Police Seek Public's Help in Locating Wanted Persons
