THE FLORENCE POLICE DEPARTMENT IS SEEKING THE PUBLIC’S HELP IN LOCATING A MISSING PERSON. LINDA MARIE HARNECK WAS LAST SEEN ON OR ABOUT DECEBMER 25TH LEAVING THE AREA OF LOMBARDY STREET IN FLORENCE. HER DIRECTION IS UNKNOWN. ANYONE WITH INFORMATION IS ENCOURAGED TO CONTACT THE FLORENCE POLICE DEPARTMENT.
