FLORENCE PD

THE FLORENCE POLICE DEPARTMENT WOULD LIKE TO REMIND TRAVELERS THAT WOOD AVENUE FROM 7-POINTS TO PECK ACE HARDWARE WILL BE SHUT DOWN TODAY FROM 1:00PM - 7:00PM FOR THE 7-POINTS POP-UP MARKET. PLEASE TAKE ALTERNATE ROUTES AROUND THE AREA IF POSSIBLE! DRIVE SAFE.

