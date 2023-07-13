FLORENCE PD

THE FLORENCE POLICE DEPARTMENT WOULD LIKE TO REMIND CITIZENS TO GET INTO THE HABIT OF THE 9 PM ROUTINE BY TAKING YOUR VALUABLES OUT OF YOUR CAR, LOCK YOUR DOORS, AND REPEAT YOUR ROUTINE EVERY NIGHT.  THERE HAS RECENTLY BEEN AN UPTICK IN VEHICLE BURGLARIES AND A MAJORITY OF VEHICE BURGLARIES ARE HAPPENING TO BE UNLOCKED VEHICLES. IF YOU SEE SUSPICIOUS ACTIVITY, PLEASE DON’T HESITATE TO CALL US AT 256-760-6610.

