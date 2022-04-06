A LAUDERDALE COUNTY PROPERTY CAUGHT FIRE THIS MORNING IN FLORENCE. THE TIMES DAILY REPORTS, EMERGENCY PERSONNEL WERE DISPATCHED TO THE HOUSE, WHICH APPEARED TO BE ABANDONED ON KANSAS AVENUE AROUND 8:30 AM. UPON ARRIVE THE HOME WAS FULLY ENGULFED. THE CAUSE OF THE FIRE IS UNDER INVESTIGATION.
