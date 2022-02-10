FLORENCE REN

THE CITY OF FLORENCE TOOK TO SOCIAL MEDIA TO ALERT FLORENCE UTILITIES CUSTOMERS OF A PHONE SCAM. ACCORDING TO THE POSE, THE PRETEND CALLERS MAY OFFER TO GIVE YOU A REFUND CHECK AND REQUEST INFORMATION. FLORENCE UTILITIES WILL NOT CALL TO REQUEST INFORMATION AND DOES NOT USE A THIRD-PARTY REBATE SERVICE. IF YOU HAVE ANY QUESTIONS OR CONCERNS, PLEASE CONTACT FLORENCE UTILITIES CUSTOMER SERVICE DEPARTMENT AT 256-760-6512. DO NOT GIVE PERSONAL OR PAYMENT INFORMATION OVER THE PHONE.

Recommended for you