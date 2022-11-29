NEWS

ON MONDAY AFTERNOON AT APPROXIMATELY 4:30, OFFICERS WITH THE FLORENCE POLICE DEPARTMENT RESPONDED TO THE AREA OF COLLEGE STREET AND COURT STREET TO A CALL OF A VEHICLE STRIKING ANOTHER VEHICLE MULTIPLE TIMES. OFFICERS LOCATED A MALE WHO STATED HIS WIFE WAS RAMMING HIS VEHICLE WITH HERS AND SHE HAD LEFT ON FOOT. THE MALE HAD SUSTAINED MINOR INJURIES. HE IDENTIFIED HIS WIFE AS MELISSA ALLISON, 43, OF FLORENCE, WAS LOCATED A FEW BLOCKS AWAY AND ARRESTED AND CHARGED WITH RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT, LEAVING THE SCENE OF AN ACCIDENT, AND DOMESTIC VIOLENCE AGGRAVATED ASSAULT. 

