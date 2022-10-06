THE TIMES DAILY REPORTS A FLORENCE WOMAN IS FACING A DRUG TRAFFICKING CHARGE AFTER MORE THAN 8 OUNCES OF CRYSTAL METHAMPHETAMINES WERE FOUND BY POLICE INSIDE THE VEHICLE, SHE WAS DRIVING OVER THE WEEKEND. AFTER POLICE OBSERVED HER ON SATURDAY PULLING INTO A PARKING LOT OF A RESTAURANT LOCATED ON COX CREEK PARKWAY, THE OFFICER IDENTIFIED THE DRIVER OF THE VEHICLE, KIMBERLY NICHOLE VINZANT, WHO HAD A SUSPENDED DRIVER’S LICENSE. THE OFFICER APPROACHED VINZANT, AND SHE CONFIRMED HER IDENTITY AND THAT SHE HAD A SUSPENDED DRIVER’S LICENSE. AS THEY SEARCHED THE VEHICLE AND HER BELONGINGS, THEY $4,237 IN CASH AND ABOUT $9,000 IN METHAMPHETAMINES WHICH WEIGHED ABOUT 8.1 OUNCES. VINZANT WAS CHARGED WITH DRUG TRAFFICKING AND WAS BOOKED INTO JAIL ON SATURDAY AND RELEASED THE SAME DAY ON A $50,000 BOND.
Latest News
- Pulaski Fire Crews kept Busy on Wednesday
- City of Columbia Receives 1.3 Million Dollar Grant
- Florence Woman Facing Drug Trafficking Charges
- Thelma Mae Risner Brown
- Columbia Fire and Rescue are Hosting a Fire Safety Day
- Lawrence County High School Named Level 5 School
- Tennessee Launches 2nd Annual Let's Talk Campaign
- October Community RFD in Giles County
Currently in Lawrenceburg
76°
Sunny
82° / 44°
7 PM
71°
8 PM
66°
9 PM
62°
10 PM
58°
11 PM
56°
Most Popular
Articles
- Maury County Sheriff's Office Seeks Public's Help
- Columbia Police Seek Public's Help in Locating Missing Person
- Suspicious Person Arrested in Lawrence County Sunday
- Lawrence County Woman Dies in Fatal Wreck Sunday
- Leoma Man Arrested Late Week for Public Intoxication
- Lawrence County Man Dies in Fatal Wreck Sunday
- Micheal Wade Shults
- Donation Made to Lion Recovery at UNA
- Johnny Charles McDow
- Middle Tn Scheduled Lane Closures
© Copyright 2022 Radio 7 Media, 1212 N. Locust Ave., Lawrenceburg, TN | Privacy Policy
Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.