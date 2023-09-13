NEWS

THE FOOD BANK OF NORTH ALABAMA WILL BE DISTRIBUTING FREE FOOD TO MEMBERS OF THE COMMUNITY FROM 11 A.M. UNTIL 2 P.M. ON THURSDAY AT THE SHOALS COMMUNITY CLINIC. THE DRIVE-THRU MOBILE PANTRY WILL DISTRIBUTE FREE GROCERIES UNTIL 2 P.M. OR UNTIL THE SUPPLIES RUN OUT. THE SHOALS COMMUNITY CLINIC IS LOCATED AT 309-B WC HANDY PLACE IN FLORENCE. THE LINE TO PICKUP THE GROCERIES MUST BE ENTERED THROUGH THE PARKING LOT OF THE ST. JAMES MISSIONARY BAPTIST CHURCH.

