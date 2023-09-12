THE SOUTH-CENTRAL HUMAN RESOURCE AGENCY HAS ANNOUNCED THAT USDA COMMODITIES WILL BE DISTRIBUTED WEDNESDAY IN GILES COUNTY AT THE GILES COUNTY AGRI PARK ON ELKTON PIKE FROM 9 TO 10:30. ANYONE RECEIVING AID FROM ONE OF THE FOLLOWING PROGRAMS IS ELIGIBLE: SNAP, FAMILIES FIRST, SSI, LIHEAP, AND RESIDENCY IN PUBLIC HOUSING.
