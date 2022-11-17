THE LAWRENCE COUNTY POWER SYSTEM AND JOHN 635 FOOD MINISTRY WILL HAVE A DRIVE THROUGH FOOD GIVE AWAY ON FRIDAY STARTING AT 10 AT 2300 W.O. SMITH STREET IN LAWRENCEBURG. FOR MORE INFORMATION CALL 931 477-6377 OR CHECK OUT JOHN635 PAGE ON FACEBOOK.
