A former Columbia firefighter has been indicted on charges that he was carrying a weapon on school property in the wake of an active shooter hoax at Columbia Central High School that occurred in May. Authorities report that the indictment was returned against Roy Brooks who allegedly responded to the school premises wearing tactical gear and carrying an AR-15 rifle – but did not represent any law enforcement organization. Brooks had been terminated from his position as a Columbia firefighter in 2022. Brooks was booked through the Maury County Jail with bond set at $10,000.
Columbia Central Principal Dr. Michael Steele reportedly did not learn about the fact that Brooks had brought the weapon onto school property until this past week – three months after the incident. He questioned school district members about a lack of communication and expressed concerns. He was subsequently suspended without pay by the district for what were described as “policy violations.”
