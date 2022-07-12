NEWS

FORMER ESCAPED PRISONER CASEY WHITE IS NOW BEING CHARGED WITH FELONY MURDER FOR HIS CONNECTION IN THE DEATH OF VICKY WHITE, THE FORMER ALABAMA CORRECTIONS OFFICER HE ESCAPED WITH ON APRIL 29TH.  FOLLOWING AN 11 DAY MANHUNT THE COUPLE WAS SPOTED IN EVENASVILLE INDIANA AND A CHASE ENSUED AFTER US MARSHALS GATHERED AT A HOTEL WHERE THE TWO HAD BEEN STAYING. VICKY WHITE WAS SHOT AS THE PURSUIT ENDED AND CASED WAS TAKEN INTO CUSTODY. CASEY WAS INDICTED BY A LAUDERDALE COUNTY GRAND JURY AND A WARRANT WAS SERVED LAST WEEK.

