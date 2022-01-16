NEWS

A FORMER HUNTSVILLE POLICE OFFICER IS CHARGED WITH CAPITAL MURDER AFTER INVESTIGATORS WERE CALLED TO A SCENE ON A REPORT OF GUNSHOTS LAST MONDAY. ACCORDING TO MEDIA SOURCES, DAVID MCCOY IS CHARGED WITH CAPITAL MURDER AFTER NEW INFORMATION FROM THE INVESTIGATION CONCLUDED THAT MCCOY SHOT HIS 26-YEAR-OLD GIRLFRIEND WHO WAS 7 MONTHS PREGNANT WITH HIS CHILD. THE VICTIM WAS FOUND DEAD IN HER CAR AT 10AM ON JANUARY 10TH AT WESTON RANCH APARTMENTS IN MADISON. ADDITIONALLY, NO RED FLAGS WERE NOTICED DURING MCCOY’S TWO-AND-A-HALF YEAR TENURE AT THE HUNTSVILLE POLICE DEPARTMENT; HOWEVER, MCCOY WAS LET GO FROM HIS MOST RECENT EMPLOYEMENT AFTER 8 MONTHS BECAUSE HE WAS NOT PERFORMING HIS DUTIES. THIS IS A DEVELOPING STORY.

