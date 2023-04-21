NEWS

AN INVESTIGATION BY THE TENNESSEE COMPTROLLER’S OFFICE HAS RESULTED IN THE INDICTMENT OF JENNIFER FOSTER, A FORMER BOOKKEEPER AT OAK GROVE ELEMENTARY SCHOOL IN LEWISBURG. INVESTIGATORS DETERMINED THAT FOSTER STOLE $12,325.46 FROM THE SCHOOL BY REMOVING AND KEEPING CASH COLLECTED FOR THE SCHOOL’S BOOK FAIRS, CHORUS CLUBS, FIELD TRIPS, AND CHROMEBOOK INSURANCE PAYMENTS FROM STUDENTS WHO LOST OR DAMAGED COMPUTERS. THE INVESTIGATION BEGAN AFTER SCHOOL OFFICIALS REPORTED DISCREPANCIES WITH BOOK FAIR COLLECTIONS. FOSTER USED A COMMON SCHEME TO MISAPPROPRIATE CASH. INVESTIGATORS FOUND EVIDENCE OF FOSTER’S MISAPPROPRIATION THROUGHOUT HER EMPLOYMENT AS THE SCHOOL’S BOOKKEEPER BEGINNING IN 2017 UNTIL HER RESIGNATION IN AUGUST 2021. SHE ALSO ACKNOWLEDGED TO INVESTIGATORS THAT SHE TOOK MONEY FOR HER PERSONAL USE. BASED UPON THIS INVESTIGATION, IN MARCH 2023, THE MARSHALL COUNTY GRAND JURY INDICTED JENNIFER FOSTER FOR TWO COUNTS OF THEFT OF PROPERTY OVER $10,000, ONE COUNT OF FORGERY, AND ONE COUNT OF OFFICIAL MISCONDUCT.

