NEWS

THE FORMER PRESIDENT OF THE LAWRENCE COUNTY SOCCER ASSOCIATION WAS INDICTED EARLIER THIS MONTH BY A LAWRENCE COUNTY GRAND JURY ON A CHARGE OF PROPERTY THEFT. RECORDS INDICATE CHRISTOPHER WEST WAS ARRESTED AND RELEASED ON WEDNESDAY AND IS ACCUSED OF TAKING $5,535.99 WITHOUT THE CONSENT OF THE SOCCER BOARD. IN ADDITION, WEST, FACES CHARGES OF OFFICAL MISCONDUCT AND FRAUDULENT USE OF A CREDIT CARD IN THE AMOUNT OF $202.50.  THE CURRENT BOARD OF THE LAWRENCE COUNTY SOCCEER ASSOCIATION POSTED ON FACEBOOK LATE FRIDAY EVENING THAT THEY ARE AWARE OF THE INVESTIGATION OF THE PRIOR PRESIDENT AND THAT IT IS AN ONGOING INVESTIGATION. THEY ENSURED ASSOCIATION MEMBERS THAT CURRENT BOARD MEMBERS ARE TAKING THE PROPER STEPS TO ENSURE A POSITIVE FUTURE OF THE ASSOCAITION, CHILDREN AND COMMUNITY.

