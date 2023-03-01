A FORMER TENNESSEE HIGHWAY PATROL TROOPER HAS BEEN INDICTED FOLLOWING AN INVESTIGATION INTO AN ACCIDENT THAT OCCURRED IN MAY IN MAURY COUNTY. MEDIA SOURCES REPORT, THE CRASH OCCURRED MAY 22ND, 2022 ON BUTLER RAOD. SAMULEL OUTLAW, WHO WAS OFF DUTY AT THE TIME, IS ACCUSED OF STRIKING A NISSAN ALTIMA WITH THE SIDE-BY-SIDE VEHICLE HIS WAS OPERATING. OUTLAW ALONG WITH TWO OTHERS WERE INJURED IN THE ACCIDENT. OUTLAW’S RESIGNED IN JUNE 2022 IN THE MIDST OF THE INVESTIGATION. OUTLAW FACES CHARGES OF DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE AND VEHICULAR ASSAULT.
Latest News
- Updated List of Delinquent Taxpayers in Lawrence County
- Katharyne Belew
- USDA Commodities in Giles County
- Former Trooper Indicted for 2022 Off Duty Wreck
- 13 Chambers Announce Support of Governor Lee's Transportation Modernization Act
- Columbia Fire and Rescue Annual Fire Academy
- Area Agencies Work Together to Apply for Grant Funds
- Lawrence County Audit Committee to Meet
Weather Alert
...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM CST THIS EVENING THROUGH FRIDAY AFTERNOON... * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...A portion of Middle Tennessee, including the following counties, Bedford, Coffee, Giles, Grundy, Hickman, Lawrence, Lewis, Marshall, Maury, Perry and Wayne. * WHEN...From 6 PM CST this evening through Friday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Low-water crossings may be flooded. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. &&
Currently in Lawrenceburg
71°
Partly Cloudy
72° / 54°
5 PM
71°
6 PM
70°
7 PM
67°
8 PM
67°
9 PM
66°
Most Popular
Articles
- THP announces March checkpoints for mid-state
- Searchers recover victim in Shelbyville
- Maury County Sheriff's Department Wanted
- Bedford County Sheriff's Department Seeking Public's Help
- Maury County jury convicts man in rape trial
- Spring Hill paving projects affect traffic
- Fatal Crash in Maury County
- Lauderdale Woman Arrested on Grand Jury Indictment
- Lawrenceburg Native Appears on PBS Series
- Alice Faye Quillen
© Copyright 2023 Radio 7 Media, 1212 N. Locust Ave., Lawrenceburg, TN | Privacy Policy
Powered by BLOX Content Management System from BLOX Digital.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.