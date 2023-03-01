NEWS

A FORMER TENNESSEE HIGHWAY PATROL TROOPER HAS BEEN INDICTED FOLLOWING AN INVESTIGATION INTO AN ACCIDENT THAT OCCURRED IN MAY IN MAURY COUNTY. MEDIA SOURCES REPORT, THE CRASH OCCURRED MAY 22ND, 2022 ON BUTLER RAOD. SAMULEL OUTLAW, WHO WAS OFF DUTY AT THE TIME, IS ACCUSED OF STRIKING A NISSAN ALTIMA WITH THE SIDE-BY-SIDE VEHICLE HIS WAS OPERATING. OUTLAW ALONG WITH TWO OTHERS WERE INJURED IN THE ACCIDENT. OUTLAW’S RESIGNED IN JUNE 2022 IN THE MIDST OF THE INVESTIGATION.  OUTLAW FACES CHARGES OF DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE AND VEHICULAR ASSAULT.

Recommended for you