A FORMER TUSCUMBIA POLICE OFFICER HAS BEEN INDICTED FOR MURDER IN CONNECTION WITH A VEHICLE ACCIDENT THAT OCCURRED IN OCTOBER. MEDIA SOURCES REPORT, EMERGENCY PERSONNEL RESPONDED TO THE SCENE OF THE CRASH ON OCTOBER 10TH AROUND 8:15 PM ON HAWK PRIDE MOUNTAIN ROAD IN TUSCUMBIA WHERE A MARKED POLICE VEHICLE STRUCK A PEDESTRIAN. THE MALE SUBJECT IDENTIFIED AS 60 YEAR OLD TERRY HINTON WAS PRONOUNCED DEAD AT THE SCENE. THE OFFICER WAS TRANSPORTED TO THE HOSPITAL FOR INJURIES SUSTAIN. THE CASE IS BEING INVESTIGATED BY THE ALABAMA LAW ENFORCEMENT AGENCY AND THE ATTORNY GENERAL’S OFFICE.
