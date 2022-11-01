NEWS

FORMER UNIVERSITY OF NORTH ALABAMA PRESIDENT ROBERT L. POTTS PASSED AWAY FRIDAY AT THE AGE OF 78.  POTTS WAS A FLORENCE NATIVE AND HARVARD EDUCATED ATTORNEY AND SERVED AS UNA PRESIDENT FROM 1990 TO 2004. SOME OF HIS MOST NOTABLE ACHIEVEMENTS DURING HIS TENURE AT UNA INCLUDE THE CONSTRUCTION OF THE HARRISON PLAZA AND FOUNTAIN AND THE GEORGE H. CARROLL LION HABITAT, THE CREATION OF THE UNA FOUNDATION, THE ESTABLISHMENT OF THE CHILD DEVELOPMENT CENTER AT KILBY SCHOOL AS WELL AS THE RABURN WING OF THE COLLEGE OF BUSINESS AND TECHNOLOGY.

