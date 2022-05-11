Franklin Police are investigating after a downtown resident reported seeing the masked man in this video taking photos of his Second Avenue penthouse home from a nearby rooftop.
This May 4 video shows the unidentified man, described as a white male with long brown hair, wearing a furry grey cartoon full-face helmet, a white t-shirt, and blue jeans. He was carrying a black backpack with orange or yellow straps. After being discovered, the man fled on a black Honda Rukas moped-style vehicle.
The suspect drove into the parking garage, proceeding past several no trespassing signs before climbing over a fence and onto the roof, where he may have taken several photos before being spotted by the resident.
Call Crime Stoppers if you have any information.
Recognize him?
Call Crime Stoppers:
(615) 794-4000
or click to submit an anonymous eTip
Franklin Police investigating after rooftop photographer flees on black moped | Franklin Police News (franklinpdnews.com)
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.