NEWS

THE FRANKLIN POLICE ARE SEEKING THE PUBLIC’S HELP IN LOCATING A MALE SUBJECT WHO BROKE INTO A MACY’S JEWELRY DISPLAY, STEALING OVER A THOUSAND DOLLARS IN RELIGIOUS JEWELRY. A TOTAL OF 6 ESQUIRE STERLING SILVER NECKLACES WERE TAKEN, EACH VALUED AT 300 DOLLARS. A CASH REWARD IS BEING OFFERED. ANYONE WITH INFORMATION IS ENCOURAGED TO CONTACT WILLIAMSON COUNTY CRIME STOPPERS AT 615-794-4000.

