THERE WILL BE A FREE COMMUNITY HEALTH FAIR IN LEWIS COUNTY ON FRIDAY FROM 10 TO 5 INSIDE THE COMMUNITY BUILDING AT MEMORIAL PARK IN HOHENWALD. THE EVENT WILL FEATURE OVER A DOZEN BOOTHS OFFERING PRIVATE CONSULTATIONS ON ISSUES SUCH AS EMOTIONAL HEALTH, HIGH BLOOD PRESSURE, DENTAL CARE AND OVERCOMING ADDICTIONS. THERE WILL ALSO BE COOKING DEMONSTRATIONS, FOOD SAMPLINGS, HEALTH ASSESSMENTS, BACK MASSAGES AND FOOD PRESERVATION TECHNIQUES AVAILABLE. FOR MORE INFORMATION, CALL (917) 734-4859.
