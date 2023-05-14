NEWS

A DAY OF FREE FISHING IS AHEAD THIS WEEK IN FLORENCE. THE CITY OF FLORENCE AND DIEBERT PARK WILL HOST A FREE FISHING DAY ON THURSDAY, MAY 18, AT DIEBERT PARK POND. NO FISHING LICENSE WILL BE REQUIRED ON THAT DAY. YOU CAN CATCH AND RELEASE OR KEEP YOUR CATCH. OTHER FREE FISHING DAYS IN THE PARK ARE SCHEDULED IN SEPTEMBER AND OCTOBER.

