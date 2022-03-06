THE LAWRENCE COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE WILL BE HOSTING A FREE HANDGUN TRAINING COURSE ON THE LAST SATURDAY OF EACH MONTH TO ALL LAWRENCE COUNTY CITIZENS AT THE FOP FIREARMS RANGE. THE TRAINING WILL MOST LIKELY INCLUDE HANDGUN SAFETY, WEAPON RETENTION, BASIC FUNDAMENTALS OF MARKSMANSHIP, SHOOT DON'T SHOOT SCENARIOS AND LEGAL UPDATES. APPLICANTS CAN SIGN UP ON A ROSTER LOCATED AT THE FRONT DESK AT THE LAWRENCE COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE.
Free Monthly Handgun Training Course Hosted by the Lawrence County Sheriff's Office
Latest News
- Body Discovered at David Crockett State Park
- Lawrenceburg Board of Mayor and Aldermen Scheduled to Meet
- Giles County Highway Committee/Budget Committee/Financial Management Meeting Scheduled
- USDA Rural Development Announces Deadline Extension for Funding Applications to Expand Access of High-Speed Internet to Rural America.
- Tennesse Highway Patrol Roadside Safety Checkpoints This Friday
- Free Monthly Handgun Training Course Hosted by the Lawrence County Sheriff's Office
- Richard R. Mason
- Larry Dale Long
Currently in Lawrenceburg
73°
Mostly Cloudy
74° / 62°
4 PM
73°
5 PM
72°
6 PM
70°
7 PM
70°
8 PM
70°
Most Popular
Articles
© Copyright 2022 Radio 7 Media, 1212 N. Locust Ave., Lawrenceburg, TN | Privacy Policy
Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.