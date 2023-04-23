NEWS

IF YOU’RE A WEATHER BUFF, YOU MAY WANT TO CHECK OUT THE REMAINING FREE CLASSES OFFERED BY THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE. THE WEATHER SERVICE’S NASHVILLE OFFICE HAS BEEN OFFERING WEATHER 101, A SERIES OF FREE INTERACTIVE ONLINE CLASSES TO HELP THE PUBLIC LEARN MORE ABOUT WEATHER FORECASTING AND METEROLOGY. THREE MORE WEEKS REMAIN IN THE PROGRAM.  SEE THE SCHEDULE OF CLASSES AND REGISTER AT NWS Nashville's Weather101

