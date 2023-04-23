IF YOU’RE A WEATHER BUFF, YOU MAY WANT TO CHECK OUT THE REMAINING FREE CLASSES OFFERED BY THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE. THE WEATHER SERVICE’S NASHVILLE OFFICE HAS BEEN OFFERING WEATHER 101, A SERIES OF FREE INTERACTIVE ONLINE CLASSES TO HELP THE PUBLIC LEARN MORE ABOUT WEATHER FORECASTING AND METEROLOGY. THREE MORE WEEKS REMAIN IN THE PROGRAM. SEE THE SCHEDULE OF CLASSES AND REGISTER AT NWS Nashville's Weather101
Latest News
- Giles County planning commission meets May 2
- Juneteenth to be state holiday in TN
- Vehicles burn in Florence parking deck
- Lawrence County School Board meets April 27
- Lawrence County commissioners plan May meeting
- SHS FFA to host plant sale April 29
- Free weather classes offered until mid-May
- FEMA approves aid for storm victims
Weather Alert
...FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 8 AM CDT MONDAY... * WHAT...Temperatures as low as the lower to mid 30s will result in frost formation. * WHERE...All of Middle Tennessee. * WHEN...From 1 AM to 8 AM CDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. &&
Currently in Lawrenceburg
47°
Clear
51° / 42°
8 PM
45°
9 PM
43°
10 PM
42°
11 PM
43°
12 AM
41°
Most Popular
Articles
- Vehicle Crashes into Leoma Fire Department
- Arrest Made in Connection with Amish Buggy Hit and Run in February
- Lawrence County Sheriff's Office Seeks the Public's Help
- New Assistant District Attorney Sworn In
- Arrest Made in Florence
- Investigation Continues in Giles County Murder
- TN animal shelters eligible for spay/neuter grants
- USDA Commodities to be Distributed in Maury County
- City of Lawrenceburg Seeking Qualified Applicants
- Lawrenceburg Man Dies in Fatal Motor Vehicle Crash
© Copyright 2023 Radio 7 Media 1212 N. Locust Ave.,, Lawrenceburg, TN | Privacy Policy
Powered by BLOX Content Management System from BLOX Digital.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.