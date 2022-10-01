THE TENNESSEE DEPARTMENT OF REVENUE WILL BE HOLDING A FREE WEBINAR FOR NEW BUSINESSES ON WEDNESDAY AT 8:30. PARTICIPANTS WILL LEARN ABOUT STATE TAX OBLIGATIONS FOR NEW BUSINESSES IN TENNESSEE AND ABOUT OTHER RESOURCES THAT MAY HELP THEIR BUSINESSES. EACH NEW BUSINESS WEBINAR, OFFERED QUARTERLY, COVERS TOPICS SUCH AS TAX REGISTRATION, SALES AND USE TAX, BUSINESS TAX, FRANCHISE AND EXCISE TAXES AND HOW TO GET HELP FROM THE DEPARTMENT OF REVENUE AS WELL AS OTHER RELEVANT STATE AGENCIES. FOR MORE INFORMATION GO TO TN.GOV
Latest News
- Red Cross Blood Donation Opportunities
- Road Work in Marshall County Continues
- Free Webinar for New Businesses
- City of Loretto Beer Board to Meet Tuesday
- Donation Made to Lion Recovery at UNA
- Pulaski Board of Mayor and Aldermen to Meet Monday for Work Session
- Joel Dean Johnson
- Leoma Man Arrested Late Week for Public Intoxication
Currently in Lawrenceburg
53°
Clear
76° / 46°
2 AM
52°
3 AM
51°
4 AM
50°
5 AM
50°
6 AM
49°
Most Popular
Articles
- Lawrence County Man Dies in Fatal Wreck Sunday
- Lawrence County Woman Dies in Fatal Wreck Sunday
- Tennessee Highway Patrol Checkpoints
- Suspicious Person Arrested in Lawrence County Sunday
- Three Siblings Died in Train Collision in Marshall County
- Male Subject Arrested for Criminal Surveillance in Florence
- Lawrence County Man Dies in Fatal Wreck Thursday
- Pulaski Man Arrested on TennCare Fraud
- Halloween Night Check Points
- Lawrenceburg Man Arrested for Public Intoxication
© Copyright 2022 Radio 7 Media, 1212 N. Locust Ave., Lawrenceburg, TN | Privacy Policy
Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.