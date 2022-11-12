THE UNIVERSITY OF TENNESSEE SOUTHERN AND THE UT EXTENSION CENTER FOR PROFITABLE AGRICULTURE ARE TEAMING UP FOR THEIR SECOND ANNUAL REACHING LOCAL FARMS EDUCATIONAL WORKSHOP FOR FARMERS AND FARM FAMILIES IN THE SOUTHERN MIDDLE TENNESSEE REGION. THE EVENT WILL BE HELD ON THE UT SOUTHERN CAMPUS TUESDAY DECEMBER 13TH AT 6, FOR FARMERS AND COMMERCIAL GROWERS INTERESTED IN SPECIALTY VEGETABLE CROPS. WHILE THIS SESSION WILL FOCUS ON GARLIC AND MICROGREENS, OTHER SPECIALTY VEGETABLES WILL ALSO BE ADDRESSED. REGISTRATION IS REQUIRED AND FREE OF CHARGE. FOR MORE INFORMATION CALL 931-698-3211.
