Freed-Hardeman University will honor Mr. and Miss FHU Thursday, April 14, 2022, at 10:30 a.m. during the regularly scheduled chapel service held in Loyd Auditorium. Eight senior students, nominated by the faculty and staff and selected by popular vote of their peers, have been chosen as finalists for the honor. A press release and group photo are included in this email.
Photo caption (l to r): Miss FHU Anniston Butler, Mr. FHU Noah Davis, Miss FHU Suzanna Grady, Mr. FHU Brooks Jackson, Mr. FHU John Allen Thomas, Miss FHU CeCe Spencer, Mr. FHU Cameron Miller and Miss FHU Kaylee Wadlington.
