THE INAUGUARAL FROG GIGGIN FRENZY WILL TAKE PLACE SATURDAY AT SUMMERTOWN HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL FIELD. SPONSORED BY THE SHUMMERTOWN HIGH SCHOOL GRA AND BASEBALL TEAM. GATES OPEN AT 5, KICKOFF AT 6, RULES MEETING WILL BE A 7:30 AND CAST AT 8. WEIGH IN WILL BE AT 11. THEY WILL ALSO BE SELLING DINNER PLATES FOR 10 DOLLARS. BBQ, CHICKEN, HAMBURGER, HOT DOG AND SAUSAGE DOGS. TEAMS CONSIST OF 3 PEOPLE. PRE REGISTRATION FEE IS 75 DOLLARS REGISTRATION AT THE EVENT WILL BE 100 DOLLARS. THERE WILL BE A ONE THOUSAND DOLLAR PAYOUT PLUS BIG FROG CASH POT. FOR MORE INFORMATION CALL 931-300-2236 OR 931-964-3539.

